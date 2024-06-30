Iraqi Justice Minister assures salary payments for Kurdistan employees

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Justice Minister Khalid Shawani reassured employees and security personnel in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday that there are no political or legal obstacles preventing the disbursement of their monthly salaries.

Minister Shawani stated that while there are some observations regarding the names of employees and security personnel that are being reviewed, all issues will be resolved. He affirmed that salaries will be funded after the necessary verifications are completed.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan 24 television station, close to the Kurdistan Regional Government, reported from a source in the Federal Ministry of Finance that the ministry has begun funding the salaries for June for public sector employees and workers in the Kurdistan Region.