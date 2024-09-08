Iraqi Economic Council delegation in Erbil to boost Baghdad-Erbil ties and resolve key issues

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, an Iraqi Economic Council delegation arrived at the official meeting hall in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), to discuss several key issues, strengthening relations between Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, “Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) PM Masrour Barzani and Interior Minister Reber Ahmed welcomed the federal delegation, led by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, with Finance Minister Taif Sami and several other federal ministers and officials.”

“The meeting between the two sides began upon the delegation's arrival and is expected to last three hours, with the agenda focusing on financial and economic issues, including constitutional rights, financial entitlements, and unresolved issues,” our correspondent added.

The visit aims to enhance cooperation between the federal and Kurdistan Regional governments, address ongoing disputes according to the constitution and relevant laws, and serve the interests of the Iraqi people.