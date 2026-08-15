Iraq security chief in Erbil for coordination talks

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Aboudi arrived in Erbil on Saturday with a senior delegation for talks on joint security coordination, regional developments, and other security files, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed received the delegation at Erbil International Airport. Al-Aboudi is expected to hold a series of meetings with KRG officials during the visit.

Al-Aboudi and Ahmed previously met on July 6 in Baghdad, where federal and KRG officials discussed border security, institutional coordination and implementation of the Iraq-Iran security agreement.