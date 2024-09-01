Iraq's FM says efforts underway to resolve Kurdistan's salary dispute

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal government is working to resolve the issue of unpaid July and August's salaries for public servants in the Kurdistan Region, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Sunday.

In a joint press conference with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Shakhwan Abdullah and several Kurdish officials, Hussein stated, "We discussed various issues, including the salaries of Kurdish employees through the end of this year."

He emphasized that a coordinated effort has been agreed upon among Kurdish representatives from all parties to work closely with the federal Ministry of Finance to address the salary issue for July and August. "I believe we have found a solution for the July salaries, which will be sent soon, and efforts will continue to resolve the issue for August," Hussein added.

The delay in disbursing the July and August salaries has raised concerns, particularly about its potential impact on the start of the new academic year in the Kurdistan Region.