Iraq destroys over 250 landmines and explosives in Duhok, Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Demining and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team in Iraq’s Duhok Province destroyed 260 landmines and explosive materials in the village of Kawash, in the Simel district, on Sunday.

“The operation aims to ensure the safety of residents, many of whom were living in areas contaminated by remnants of war,” Reger Pevski, spokesperson for Duhok’s Directorate of Mine Affairs, told Shafaq News pointing out that the team had worked intensively to destroy a variety of explosive materials, including artillery shells, mortar rounds, and RPG shells, which had been left behind from previous Iraqi regime.

"The destruction process was carried out under international technical standards, with all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the teams involved and the nearby residents," Pevski added.

Duhok cleared over 540,000 square meters of explosives in 2024.