Demining teams clear explosives in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Duhok authorities have cleared several minefields and unexploded ordnance along the northern border, the Mine Affairs Directorate announced on Monday.

Directorate spokesperson Rekar Bisevki told Shafaq News that teams removed a landmine from Korka village in Batifa and recovered additional shells in Spindari, al-Amediya district, adding that “they also retrieved two 100mm artillery rounds, an 82mm mortar shell, another landmine, and other remnants near the Turkish border in the Kani Masi area.”

All devices were relocated to secure sites for controlled detonation.

Notably, Iraq is one of the world’s most heavily mined countries due to prolonged conflict, including the Iran–Iraq war, the 2003 US invasion, and the fight against ISIS.

Duhok, in particular, remains heavily contaminated from the Anfal campaign and 1980s military activity, with 779 hazardous zones identified. So far, only 376 have been cleared, leaving over 2.2 million square meters unsafe—just 4.44% of affected land, according to official data.