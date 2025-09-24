Duhok: Six mines detonated

Shafaq News – Duhok

The Directorate of Mine Affairs in Duhok detonated on Wednesday six landmines discovered in agricultural fields in the Shiladze sub-district, located in the northern part of the province.

Redar Basefki, the directorate’s media officer, told Shafaq News that specialized teams removed the landmines along with other explosive remnants found in a field in the Balanda Valley. The operation involved a mix of anti-personnel mines and various other explosives that posed a threat to residents.

These efforts come amid a decades-long legacy of armed conflict in the region, which has left large areas contaminated with landmines and explosive devices.

Earlier this year, the Directorate reported that mine clearance teams successfully cleared seven agricultural plots in 2024, covering a total area of 540,301 square meters, containing 116 anti-personnel mines, 14 anti-tank mines, and 5,938 pieces of unexploded ordnance.

Despite these efforts, the directorate noted that approximately 40% of the province’s land still requires surveying and clearance due to the presence of landmines and other explosive hazards.