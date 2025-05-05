Dozens of explosives neutralized in northern Duhok district

Shafaq News/ Dozens of unexploded ordnance and war remnants were removed and neutralized in al-Amadiyah district in northern Duhok, the Directorate of Mine Affairs announced on Monday.

Shilan Naheli, head of the directorate, told Shafaq News Agency that among the most notable items discovered, were an armed drone found near the outskirts of Sarsing subdistrict, as well as an 82 mm artillery shell uncovered in the village of Balijan.

She added that teams also defused several mortar and artillery shells, along with several landmines scattered across different parts of the district. Some of the recovered materials were transported to secure storage facilities managed by the directorate for safe, technical disposal, she noted.

Mountainous areas in al-Amadiyah—particularly those along the border with Turkiye—have for decades been affected by ongoing armed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Turkish forces. The result has been widespread contamination with landmines and unexploded war remnants, which continue to pose a serious threat to residents and hinder efforts toward development and stability.