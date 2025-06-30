Iranian media highlights Barzani’s stance during the Iran-Israel war

Shafaq News – Tehran / Erbil

A report by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency praised Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for his stance during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel.

Highlighting his condemnation of Israeli strikes and his efforts to maintain border stability, the report pointed to Barzani’s early statement at the start of the conflict, describing it as impactful. In the statement, Barzani rejected the use of military force and warned that further escalation could jeopardize regional security and stability.

According to the report, Barzani took parallel steps to reinforce the security agreement between Baghdad and Tehran and bolster military presence along the Kurdistan Region’s border with Iran to prevent any hostile activity from being launched from Iraqi Kurdish territory.

The report also referenced a phone call between Barzani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during the height of the conflict, in which both sides reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to easing tensions and maintaining stability.

Barzani later welcomed the ceasefire announcement between Iran and Israel, reiterating his support for diplomacy as the preferred path to resolving disputes in the Middle East.

Tasnim concluded by noting that Barzani’s swift and direct positions came “at one of the most sensitive moments in Iran’s history,” reflecting his commitment to strengthening ties with Tehran across multiple sectors.