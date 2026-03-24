Iranian army claims responsibility for Erbil airport strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s army announced on Tuesday that it targeted Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region with surface-to-surface missiles.

In a statement, the military said it struck “locations hosting US forces, along with separatist groups supported by the Israeli entity inside the airport,” claiming the site serves as a key support and operational command center for US forces, houses a wide range of military equipment and systems, and is used by groups accused of destabilizing security in Iran’s western and northwestern border areas.

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