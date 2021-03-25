Iran suspends granting visas for Iraqis until April 4th

Shafaq News / The Iranian Consulate in al-Sulaymaniyah confirmed that flights with Iraq will remain suspended until early April.

In a statement released today, Thursday, the consulate denied reports about the resumption of granting visas without requiring a COVID-19 test.

The statement said, "We draw the attention of citizens who wish to obtain an entry visa to Iran that, according to the decision that stipulates closing the borders between Iraq and Iran, granting entry visas will be suspended until the fourth of next April."