Iraq, Russia agree to coordinate on “global” challenges

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed coordination on regional and international challenges during talks on Friday, according to a statement from Iraq’s presidency.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the International Forum for Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat and reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

Rashid stressed the importance of resuming political consultations to follow up on the implementation of bilateral agreements and memorandums previously signed between the two countries, including cooperation pacts in transport and other sectors.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments amid what the statement described as growing challenges related to security and stability.

The International Forum for Peace and Trust is a high-level diplomatic gathering hosted by Turkmenistan as part of events marking 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, a designation endorsed by a United Nations General Assembly resolution adopted in March 2024.