Iran detains Nobel Peace Prize holder Narges Mohammadi

Iranian security forces arrested Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, on Friday, during a memorial ceremony marking one week since the death of Iranian lawyer Khosrow Ali Kordi, the foundation advocating on her behalf reported.

The Paris-based foundation said Mohammadi, who was temporarily released from prison in December 2024 for medical reasons, was detained with several activists at the event.

Iranian authorities have not commented on the arrest.

Mohammadi’s husband, Taghi Rahmani, who resides in Paris, wrote on X that the detention occurred in the eastern city of Mashhad alongside prominent activist Sepideh Gholian.

نرگس محمدی و سپیده قلیان و چند نفر دیگر در مشهد بازداشت شدند.. — TAGHI RAHMANI (@RahmaniTaghi) December 12, 2025

A leading human rights activist, Mohammadi has spent much of the past decade in and out of prison. During her previous detention, independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council accused Iranian authorities of denying her adequate medical care, raising serious concerns last year over her physical and mental health, according to Agence France-Presse.