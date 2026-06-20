Iran's first Kurdish gymnast qualifies for Asian championships

Shafaq News- Tehran

Karen Kamangar has secured qualification for the Asian Junior Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, becoming the first gymnast from Iran's Kurdistan Province to achieve the feat.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, the gymnast departed Tehran with women's artistic gymnastics team for China, where the continental championship will take place. Her selection to Iran's national women's artistic gymnastics team makes her the first Kurdish gymnast to compete in the tournament.

The participation also marks the first official appearance by national women's artistic gymnasts in Asian competitions since the late 1970s, giving the event added significance for the sport in the country.

Kamangar will be the country's sole representative in the junior category, while Parmin Rouhbakhshi, Hengameh Hedayati, and Narges Havashm will compete in the senior division under head coach Jaleh Taqvaei. Mahboubeh Mohammadkhani will serve as an Iranian judge at the championship.