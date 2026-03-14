Iran’s Revolutionary Guard targets US bank branches in Gulf

Shafaq News- Dubai/Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted branches of US banks in Gulf countries after “the enemy’s attack on two Iranian banks.”

Sardar Naini, a spokesperson for the IRGC, warned that if such strikes were repeated, “all American bank branches in the region will be our legitimate target.”

Iranian media outlets reported that branches of Citibank in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and in Manama, Bahrain, were attacked by drones overnight. Neither country commented on the reports.

Security concerns were raised in the Gulf in recent days, as major financial firms including Citigroup and Standard Chartered, shifted staff to remote work, while HSBC temporarily closed branches in Qatar and introduced work-from-home policies for regional employees.

The IRGC warned residents in neighboring countries to avoid areas within one kilometer of US bank branches.