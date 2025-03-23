Iran: 7 arrested for anti-regime activities “covered by Nowruz celebrations”

Shafaq News/ Seven individuals involved in organizing Nowruz celebrations in western Iran were arrested, accused of exploiting the occasion to carry out activities "against the regime,” the public prosecutor of Kurdistan province in western Iran, Mohammad Jabbari announced on Sunday.

In a statement to Iranian state media, Jabbari highlighted that judicial authorities had developed a plan to counter "any activities believed to use Nowruz celebrations as a cover for organizing anti-regime actions or inciting disturbances."

Jabbari further accused the detainees of having "organizational and partisan connections," claiming that some of the activities were directed and supported by opposition groups.

It is worth noting that Nowruz holds a special cultural and symbolic significance for Kurds, with celebrations beginning several days before the new year. The holiday is a major occasion for public gatherings in various Kurdish regions.