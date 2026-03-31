Intercepted drone debris wounds 3 children in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Three children were injured after debris from an intercepted drone fell on a home in Khabat district, within Erbil’s municipal limits, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The drone was shot down while trying to reach Erbil International Airport, with debris striking a house in the Sebiran complex, causing minor injuries and damaged agricultural equipment and household belongings.

US-based Community Peacemaker Teams recorded 474 attacks on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the past month, including 179 by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and 295 by Iran-aligned groups, resulting in 14 deaths and 93 injuries.