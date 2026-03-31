Diyala deploys thermal cameras, security units to block attacks

Shafaq News- Baqubah

Diyala Province in northeastern Iraq began on Tuesday, installing thermal cameras and deploying security units across remote areas of the province to prevent the use of its territory for launching drones and rockets.

In a press conference, Governor Adnan al- Al-Shammari said that thermal cameras were installed in many areas, including the desert zones between Wasit and Diyala, to maintain control over them, noting that the scale of Diyala's territory made full security coverage impossible.

The governor confirmed that incidents were recorded in the province at the outset of the conflict, but the security situation is now under control.

In Diyala, a province bordering Iran, much debris from projectiles has fallen on residential areas since February 28, though no casualties or significant material damage have been recorded to date. A drone also struck a Popular Mobilization Forces site on March 4, wounding one member.

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