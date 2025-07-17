Ilam: Historic Shirin and Farhad monument restored in Iwan city

Shafaq News – Ilam

On Thursday, Iranian cultural authorities launched a restoration and preservation project for the historic Shirin and Farhad monument in the city of Eyvan, located in Feyli Ilam Province.

According to a statement by Farzad Sharifi, Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in the province, two billion Iranian Rials ( Approx. $47,500) have been allocated from the provincial budget for the renovation and development of the site, which he described as a “cultural treasure.”

He noted that the monument dates back to the Sassanid era and is regarded locally as a symbol of love and affection. The arch, known as the Shirin and Farhad Arch, was officially registered on Iran’s National Heritage List in the year 2000.

Sharifi described the structure as a rare example of stone architecture, built entirely from large, meticulously carved stones and featuring a semi-underground chamber measuring 320 cm in length, 290 cm in width, and 220 cm in height.

Situated in a mountainous and strategically important area of Eyvan, the monument stands out for its distinctive design and architectural style, which set it apart from other structures of the same era. The restoration project, he noted, aims not only to preserve this unique Sassanid-era landmark but also to revitalize the broader historical and cultural heritage of the region.