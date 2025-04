High-level visit: Jordanian Speaker of Parliament in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Jordan’s Speaker of Parliament, Ahmed Al-Safadi, arrived in Erbil for an official visit.

Upon arrival at Erbil International Airport, Al-Safadi was received by Iraq’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Shakhawan Abdullah, and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

Al-Safadi is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Parliament in Erbil on Saturday as part of his official program, following meetings with both Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.