Iraq vs. Jordan: Battle for West Asia Chess lead in Kurdistan’s Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Jordan are closely competing for top ranks in the men's division of the West Asia Chess Championship, currently underway in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Iraqi international player Hussein Ali Hussein is competing with Jordan’s Louay Samir and Sameer Mansour, with all three among eight players who have secured two points from two wins.

In the women’s category, Iranian players lead the standings, with five participants also earning two points from two victories.

Under the sponsorship of the Iraqi Olympic Committee, the tournament continues to attract growing regional interest, as additional Arab delegations arrive in Erbil.