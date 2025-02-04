Halabja's medical dream: UK universities step in

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Minister of Higher Education Aram Mohammad Qadir, met on Tuesday in Erbil, with Acting British Consul General Andrew Beasley and his accompanying delegation.

In an official statement, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that several British universities have expressed their readiness to support the establishment of a medical college at the University of Halabja.

During the meeting, Beasley reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening educational ties with the Kurdistan Region. “The UK values its partnership with the Kurdistan Region and is eager to support the development of higher education,” he said, adding that British universities are prepared to contribute their expertise in medical education, curriculum development, and the creation of teaching hospital infrastructure in Halabja.

Minister Qadir praised the strong relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the UK. He emphasized that the ministry is actively working to establish a state-of-the-art medical college at the University of Halabja. “This initiative will not only enhance medical education in our region but also significantly improve healthcare services for the people of Halabja,” he stated, showing highly appreciation to the willingness of British universities to support this vision and look forward to further strengthening our collaboration.

UK’s commitment to supporting the establishment of the medical college in Halabja is part of its ongoing efforts to develop education in the Kurdistan Region. The British Council has worked closely with Iraq’s government to improve learning outcomes for around 800,000 primary and secondary school students across Kurdistan, with a focus on enhancing technical and vocational education. Additionally, the EU Schools Program, funded by the European Union, aims to improve the education system, especially for children in rural areas, girls, disabled children, and those affected by conflict. The UK has also established partnerships with universities in the Kurdistan Region, promoting academic exchanges, curriculum development, and capacity-building programs, including support for the British International University (BIU).