“Great Wall of China” Association established in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil on Monday saw the launch of a local branch of the “Great Wall of China Association,” supported by the Chinese Consulate General, bringing together regional officials and Chinese representatives to mark the initiative.

The Chinese consulate emphasized its backing for the association, which aims to bring together prominent figures from various sectors in the Kurdistan Region who are knowledgeable about China and committed to deepening bilateral relations, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Several individuals were invited to join the association and serve on its executive committee for a two-year term, starting from the date of the first annual meeting. Members will be responsible for organizing at least two activities annually in coordination with the consulate, participating in preparations for the association’s annual meeting, and carrying out additional tasks assigned by the consulate.

The establishment of the association forms part of broader efforts to enhance cultural and economic ties between China and the Kurdistan Region, reflecting the growth of friendly exchanges between the two sides in recent years.