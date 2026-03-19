Iran hits 80 targets in Israel in Operation True Promise 4 wave 63

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Thursday continued the 63rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, striking 80 military targets across central and southern Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes hit areas including Rishon LeZion, Eilat, Ramat Gan, and Bat Yam, using precision missiles, multi-warhead systems, and suicide drones.

Iranian missiles had earlier struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, damaging key energy infrastructure. The IRGC warned that energy sites in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia could face further attacks. The escalation followed Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field and nearby oil facilities. US President Donald Trump later claimed that he had no prior knowledge of the attack and pledged it would not be repeated.

Meanwhile, Israel's military said it destroyed an IRGC MI-17 helicopter at Sanandaj Airport in western Iran, as part of ongoing efforts to “degrade Iran’s air capabilities and expand air superiority.”

#عاجل ❌سلاح الجو دمّر مروحية من طراز MI-17 في مطار سنندج في همدان⭕️يواصل سلاح الجو تجريد القدرات العسكرية لسلاح الجو التابع للحرس الثوري الايراني وتوسيع التفوق الجوي في غرب إيران.❌رصدت طائرة تابعة لسلاح الجو أمس مروحية من طراز MI-17 تابعة لسلاح الجو في الحرس الثوري وقامت… pic.twitter.com/jlDSIEyu9X — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 19, 2026

Israel reports 3,924 injured since the war began on February 28, while Iran says at least 1,444 people have been killed and 18,551 wounded.