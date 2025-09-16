Chinese Consulate in Erbil marks National Day

Chinese Consulate in Erbil marks National Day
2025-09-16T21:42:11+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, the Chinese Consulate in Erbil celebrated the National Day of the People’s Republic of China with a ceremony attended by officials, diplomats, and cultural figures.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that participants emphasized the need to strengthen ties serving mutual interests and supporting future cooperation. Celebrations included a ceremonial cake and the exchange of gifts, among them a symbolic key inscribed in Kurdish with the phrase “Baghcha Jin” (Chinese Garden).

China has maintained strong relations with both Baghdad and Erbil for decades, supported by its role as a major economic partner and its presence in official forums.

Read more: How Iraq lacks communication with its largest economic partner, China?

