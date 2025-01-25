Gas supply issues reduce power production in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity announced on Saturday a reduction of 700 megawatts in power production due to disruptions in liquefied gas supplies to power plants.

"Dana Gas was forced to cut its electricity production by 700 megawatts, equivalent to 100 million cubic feet, due to issues with transporting liquefied gas at the Khor Mor (Kormor) Gas Plant," the ministry said in a statement.

The Khor Mor gas field is the primary source of natural gas for electricity generation in the Kurdistan Region.

The situation has since stabilized, with electricity generation reaching 3,700 megawatts, according to the statement.

Earlier this month, the ministry had also reported a 750-megawatt reduction in power production, citing lower gas pressure at the field during development operations.

The Ministry of Electricity reaffirmed its commitment to “providing citizens with electricity, advancing infrastructure projects, and developing the power grid, including efforts to implement smart metering systems.”