Gara Mountain road in Duhok reopens after heavy snowfall

Shafaq News- Duhok

Authorities in Duhok, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, have restored access to the Gara Mountain road north of the province after snow accumulation reached approximately 25 centimeters, a local official told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Kamal Mohammed, media officer at the Roads and Bridges Maintenance Directorate, said teams cleared snow along the 16-kilometer route leading to the mountain’s summit.

Between last December and January, heavy snowfall in Duhok reached up to 160 centimeters in mountainous areas such as Mount Gara. The winter conditions boosted seasonal tourism, with the province attracting about 1.7 million visitors in 2025.