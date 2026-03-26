From Erbil to Mannheim: Vision Education launches new academic partnership

Shafaq News- Erbil

Vision Education formalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Applied Management Studies in Mannheim, Germany, during the REAL CORP 2026 conference in Vienna.

According to Vision Education, the MoU initiates a strategic collaboration designed to advance joint initiatives in academic programs, professional training, and cross-border projects. The partnership seeks to connect expertise internationally and expand opportunities for students, academics, and professionals alike.

REAL CORP 2026, a premier international forum on urban planning, regional development, and the information society, convened in Vienna from March 22 to 25, 2026. The event attracted more than 250 participants from 35 countries and featured around 180 scholarly presentations.

“The agreement establishes the foundation for a robust academic and professional partnership between our institutions,” Vision Education said.

Founded in Erbil in 2018 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, who also serves as its general supervisor, Vision Education has emerged as a leading institution in the Kurdistan Region’s education sector. The organization emphasizes its mission to foster positive change and support regional development through sustained investment in education.