France funds restoration of six heritage sites in Kurdistan's Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

A French company is set to restore six historical sites in Amedi district in northern Duhok, the province's Antiquities Department announced on Sunday.

Bikhs Brevkani, director of the Duhok Antiquities Department, informed Shafaq News that the French restoration firm Expertises France, in collaboration with Arkes and Arar, will conduct the work. The initiative is backed financially by the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Zones (ALIPH) and the French Consulate General in Erbil.

The restoration program will encompass Qubhan School, the Princes’ Cemetery, al-Amadiyah Mosque, the Chaldean Church, the Kura Seji site, and Bir Hezan Tomb.

Emphasizing that all six sites are key historical landmarks reflecting the Region’s rich cultural and civilizational heritage, Brevkani highlighted that the project seeks to revitalize locations that have suffered from neglect and natural wear, while also fostering public awareness about the significance of preserving cultural heritage.

''The effort is anticipated to transform these sites into major attractions for both residents and international visitors, boosting tourism and cultural activity in Amedi,'' Brevkani concluded.

Kurdistan also hosts other significant historical sites, including the ancient Citadel of Erbil and the Lalish Temple, a sacred Yazidi site. Roman-era bridges, medieval monasteries, and traditional bazaars further reflect the Region’s rich and diverse heritage.

