Duhok begins restoration of six key archaeological sites

Shafaq News– Duhok

The Directorate of Antiquities in Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, has launched restoration and rehabilitation efforts at six key archaeological sites in the Akre district, northeast of Duhok, in cooperation with German organizations, the director, Bayks Brifkani, announced Tuesday.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Brifkani confirmed that the project, funded by the Kurdistan Regional Government and coordinated with the Lotus Flower Organization and the German GIZ agency, aims to preserve and revitalize important cultural landmarks.

Restoration work includes the Mosque of the Companions in Kalati village, the historic Akre Qishla —planned to become a heritage museum— and Akre Castle, where active archaeological excavations are ongoing.

The project also covers Kondak Cave and the Church of Mar Oudisho in Kondak village, alongside cleaning and maintenance of other sites such as the Bir Jab shrine and the ancient Bani Kondi Mosque in Bamerne.

These sites span a wide range of historical periods, dating back as far as 3,500 years ago (circa 1500 BCE), with others from 1,500 BCE, approximately 800 years old, and some heritage sites over 200 years old.