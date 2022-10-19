Four portfolios for the Kurdish component in the new federal Government, source

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) confirmed that the Kurdish component would get four portfolios in the new Government headed by Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani.

KDP lawmaker, Ikhlas al-Dulaimi, told Shafaq News Agency that the Party would have three ministries: Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Construction, Housing, and Municipalities, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will manage the Ministry of Environment.

Concerning the candidates, Al-Dulaimi explained that the KDP leader, Masoud Barzani, is the one who names the Kurdish ministries affiliated with the Party, noting that the current foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, is among the nominees.

She confirmed that the Christian component would head the Ministry of Migration and Displacement.

Earlier, a leader in the Coordination Framework revealed exclusively to Shafaq News Agency details about the new Government.

The leader, who preferred to stay anonymous, told our Agency that the next Government would include 22 ministers; 14 figures were nominated for 14 ministerial portfolios, and the other six would be chosen by consensus among the political parties.

Our source pointed out that the government formation will be presented to the House of Representatives in the coming days for approval.

Concerning the "distribution of portfolios," the CF leader explained that the decision was taken according to the election results and political representation in the Parliament.

The new government formation would include, according to our source:

-The Shiia component, represented by the Framework: 12 ministries are the interior, oil, finance, electricity, health, higher education, and scientific research, agriculture, transport, labor and Social Affairs, Sports and Youth, Water Resources, and Communications.

-The Sunni component: six ministries are defense, planning, education, industry, commerce, and culture.

-The Kurdish component: four ministries are foreign affairs, justice, and Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works.

He pointed out that the so-called non-sovereign ministries (three) would be equally for independents, the Christian, and the Turkmen components.

It is expected that the Iraqi Parliament would approve Al-Sudani's Government without concerns since the 73 lawmakers of the Sadrist bloc, the main rival of the Framework, resigned last June.