Fire erupts at beauty shops on 60th Street in central Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Civil Defense Directorate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, reported a fire at beauty shops in the city.

Shakhwan Ali, spokesperson for the Civil Defense, told Shafaq News, "The fire broke out at shops on 60th Street in central Erbil."

"Teams are currently trying to control the blaze."

Earlier, the city's Civil Defense indicated that Erbil has recorded approximately 1,000 fires in the past six months.