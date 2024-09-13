Federal oil delegation to visit Kurdistan for oil talks

Shafaq News/ A delegation from Iraq's Federal Ministry of Oil is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in the coming days to discuss oil-related matters.

According to a statement from Sabah Sobhi, a member of the Oil and Gas Parliamentarian Committee, the visit is part of the agreements reached during the recent meeting of the Economic Council in Erbil.

Sobhi indicated that “the federal delegation's visit aims to address issues related to oil exports and resolve outstanding disputes with the Kurdistan Regional Government. The delegation will meet with the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Region.”

Last Sunday, a delegation from the federal Economic Council, led by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and including Finance Minister Taif Sami and other officials, arrived in Erbil. They held a two-day meeting with the Regional Government to discuss financial matters between the two sides.