Farewell meeting: President Barzani, UK Ambassador discuss regional ties

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Sunday with UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen, marking the conclusion of his diplomatic mission.

According to the Presidency media office, President Barzani expressed appreciation for Hitchen’s efforts in strengthening ties between the UK, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

“The President commended the ambassador’s role in fostering cooperation across various sectors and wished him success in his future assignments,” the statement read.

For his part, Hitchen thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government and its people for their support and cooperation. “The UK remains committed to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all fields,” he said.