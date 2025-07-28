Farewell to a legend: Honoring Ziad Rahbani's musical genius

Shafaq News - Beirut

On Monday, Lebanon bid farewell to Ziad Rahbani, the acclaimed composer and playwright, who died at 69. His funeral brought together family, close friends, and members of the public.

Born on January 1, 1956, Rahbani was the son of the renowned singer Fairouz and the late composer Assi Rahbani. He first gained attention in the early 1970s with his debut play Sahriyyeh (“Soirée”), which combined political satire, social commentary, and experimental music. Throughout his career, Rahbani’s works reflected the complexities of Lebanese society and politics with a sharp and often humorous perspective.

As a composer, Rahbani was known for blending traditional Arabic melodies with influences from jazz, classical, funk, and urban music. He collaborated extensively with Fairouz, contributing to landmark albums such as Wahdon (“Alone”) and Ma’rafetsh El-Hob (“Did Not Know Love”), which showcased his ability to merge classical and modern musical elements.

Rahbani’s music reached audiences beyond Lebanon through performances in cities including Paris, London, Berlin, and New York. His work earned recognition for bridging Eastern and Western musical traditions while maintaining the emotional depth of Arabic song.

Jazz pianist Herbie Hancock described Rahbani’s fusion of jazz and Arabic music as “a rare voice of authenticity and innovation.” British composer Michael Nyman called him “a storyteller with the instincts of a jazzman and the vision of a dramatist.”

In addition to his musical contributions, Rahbani’s theatrical plays often examined themes such as sectarianism, war, and social inequality in Lebanon. He used dark humor and local dialects to portray everyday struggles and challenges faced by Lebanese society.