Kurdistan President, UK Ambassador discuss government formation and regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, stressing the importance of political cooperation to form the upcoming government in the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides discussed the recent Kurdish elections, UK-Iraq relations, Kurdistan's ties with Baghdad, and regional developments.

The British Ambassador praised the people of Kurdistan "on the peaceful and orderly conduct of the recent Kurdistan Parliamentary elections."

"Both parties reiterated the significance of collaborative efforts among the various political factions and emphasized the need for timely action in establishing a new Cabinet for the Kurdistan Regional Government."

The two leaders highlighted "their shared interest in fostering ever stronger ties between the United Kingdom, the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. They further discussed the potential implications of ongoing instability in the Middle East and underscored the importance of Iraq steering clear of involvement in any conflict."

The meeting was attended by the British Consul General to the Kurdistan Region.