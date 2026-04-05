Explosions rock Erbil’s Koysinjaq district

Shafaq News- Erbil

Two powerful explosions were heard on Sunday in Koysinjaq district, east of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, a local source told Shafaq News.

Initial indications suggest a possible new attack targeting sites within the district, which hosts long-standing bases of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group.

Since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, the KRI has faced a wave of incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga-affiliated positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure. The US-based Community Peacemaker Teams documented 474 cases, including 179 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.

Erbil alone has recorded more than 500 drone incidents since tensions escalated, according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began