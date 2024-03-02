Exploring cultural diplomacy: Kurdish director Bahman Ghobadi meets Mayor of Paris

Shafaq News / The acclaimed Kurdish director Bahman Ghobadi held a meeting with the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, where they engaged in discussions regarding Kurdish cinema, culture, and art.

Film critic Mansour Jahani, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, disclosed that the meeting took place in the French capital, Paris. Jahani noted that during the encounter, Anne Hidalgo expressed her support for the latest endeavors of this seasoned Kurdish director.

Jahani elaborated that Ghobadi elaborated on various aspects of Kurdish cinema during the meeting, highlighting France's keen interest in cultural and artistic matters, particularly concerning children's education.

He shed light on significant issues and deficiencies in these domains within the Kurdistan Region.

Ghobadi expressed optimism that France would extend its artistic opportunities to Kurdish artists, facilitating the production of their works.

Furthermore, Jahani emphasized Ghobadi's intention to produce a film portraying two Kurdish families embarking on the venture of opening a restaurant in both Korea and France.

He noted that Ghobadi, in his recent cinematic endeavors, has collaborated with French actors as well as those from other European countries.