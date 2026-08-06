Ex-Gorran leader denies forming new opposition party

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Former Gorran Movement (Change Movement) leader Abdullah Mullah Nuri dismissed on Thursday reports of a new opposition party being formed in Al-Sulaymaniyah province under his leadership.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mullah Nuri clarified that reports of a new party comprising five political figures, along with claims that it had held visits to several opposition parties and forces in al-Sulaymaniyah, have no basis in fact, arguing that the aim behind circulating them is to "confuse the situation" and disrupt the political scene.

Kurdish media outlets and social media pages had earlier circulated information suggesting the formation of a new opposition political framework under the name "A Group of Figures for Joint Action and Serving Citizens," comprising five members, including three former Gorran Movement lawmakers, led by Mullah Nuri, alongside Sherko Hama Amin and Bayman Ezzeddin. Those reports also claimed the group had begun political activities by visiting several opposition parties and forces as part of efforts to expand its reach in the coming period.