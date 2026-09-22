Shafaq News- Baghdad

US President Donald Trump's envoy to Syria and Iraq, Tom Barrack, expressed on Tuesday hope that Iraq will succeed in its plan to disarm factions.

Speaking to Al Arabiya, Barrack said disarming the factions is "important for Iraq and Iraqis," adding that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi "is doing a great job.”

On Monday, Al-Zaidi pledged to complete the disarmament of armed factions by June 30, 2027, outlining an initial 90-day period before weapons handovers begin.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions