Erbil witnesses surge in tourists, market revival

Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, is witnessing a significant influx of tourists from various Iraqi provinces in recent days, amid a revival of markets and stability in prices.

Munther Mohammed, a tourist coming from Mosul, told Shafaq News Agency, "Our presence in Erbil today is to stay here until the end of the Eid, because as Eid al-Adha approaches, the number of tourists continues to increase. We might not find a place to stay in hotels due to the crowd. Additionally, we are enjoying the beautiful atmosphere in the tourist areas on the outskirts of the city, where the temperatures are usually moderate."

With the increasing number of tourists in Erbil, its markets are experiencing a noticeable revival. Hoshang Ahmed, the owner of a commercial store, said, "The growing number of tourists at this pace has contributed to the revitalization of the markets and an increased demand for goods. Currently, nuts and clothing are the most popular items."

Despite the growing influx of tourists to the markets, prices have remained relatively stable. Shahinaz Sharbatji, a Syrian tourist, shared with Shafaq News Agency, "The prices of goods in Erbil, despite being high compared to the Syrian capital, Damascus, are reasonable and have not witnessed a significant increase with the influx of tourists."

On the other hand, Sirwan Najm, a resident of Erbil, said, "The prices of essential commodities have not experienced a general increase, although the citizens of Erbil have started shopping early in preparation for Eid al-Adha."