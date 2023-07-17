Kurdistan Regional Tourism Board: no entry fees for tourists at resorts

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government's Tourism Board affirmed on Monday that no financial fees are collected from tourists upon their entry to resorts and attractions, warning non-compliant companies of legal penalties.

In a statement, the Tourism Board stated, "The Kurdistan Regional Government's Tourism Board announces that no financial fees are collected from tourists for their entry to the region's resorts, resorts, and tourist landmarks."

The statement further emphasized, "We also request all tourism companies not to impose charges on tourists for entering the mentioned places, and those who violate this will face legal penalties."