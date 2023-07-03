Unprecedented tourist surge in Erbil

Shafaq News / The city of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, is currently experiencing an extraordinary and unprecedented influx of tourists from various Iraqi provinces. The beating heart of Erbil, the ancient Citadel, finds itself teeming with large numbers of visitors, particularly in the evening hours.

The lenses of Shafaq News Agency captured scenes of tourists near the historic Citadel in the city center, and gathered opinions from a number of them.

Thamer Hamid, a tourist from Baghdad, stated to the agency, "In recent times, the city of Erbil has witnessed a significant improvement in the procedures for tourist entry, especially during festive occasions. Numerous facilitations have been introduced, eliminating any noteworthy difficulties in accessing the city. This has led to a continuous increase in its popularity."

Nada Ismail, a tourist from Basra, spoke to the agency about the delightful atmosphere she experienced in Erbil, saying, "We were drawn here by the city's tourist resorts and the pleasure of enjoying its breathtaking natural landscapes, particularly the areas that encompass rivers. Additionally, strolling through the cities, exploring the bustling markets, and visiting public places like Shan Park in central Erbil have been truly remarkable."

Earlier, Erbil had announced the reception of more than 142,000 tourists during the Eid al-Adha holiday. The success of their special security plan for the occasion, which included providing services and facilities at checkpoints, has further bolstered their achievements.