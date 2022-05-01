More than 650 thousand tourists visited Erbil in 2022

Shafaq News/ Erbil received more than 650 thousand tourists, including 100 thousand foreigners, in the first quarter of 2022, Kurdistan's Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that the hotels and tourist destinations are ready to receive the tourists wishing to visit the Kurdistan region, pledging to provide them with facilities at the border-crossings and closely monitor the prices and quality of services.

The Ministry said that 671,146 tourists, including 100,000 from outside Iraq, have visited the capital of the region, Erbil, in the first quarter of the current year.

"The numbers are expected to increase in Eid al-Fetr's vacation," the statement said.