Erbil urges Iranian construction firms to expand operations

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday received a delegation of Iranian investors and construction executives to discuss expanding business ties and accelerating reconstruction efforts in the city.

Deputy Chairman Kamaran Salah Bajkar, speaking during the meeting, and underscored the depth of existing economic cooperation, noting that 395 Iranian companies are currently active in the Kurdistan Region, with 200 based in Erbil, and placed annual trade volume at $4B.

Iranian firms already play a major role in Iraq’s construction and manufacturing sectors, particularly in the south, with annual trade volume reaching $4B.

Bajkar called on the delegation to deepen their footprint in Erbil by opening local branches and channeling investments into the city’s infrastructure, and pledged full support and coordination from the Chamber to facilitate these efforts.

In response, the head of the visiting delegation confirmed plans to take part in Erbil’s redevelopment, particularly in construction and urban revitalization. He emphasized their intent to transfer technical expertise, open offices, and establish production facilities to support long-term operations in the Region.