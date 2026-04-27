Erbil unveils new digital center for water and soil management

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw inaugurated a new Water and Soil Resources Center, aimed, according to the province’s council, at strengthening irrigation management and expanding science-based oversight of natural resources.

The council noted that the center is intended to build a reliable database to support responses to climate change, protect groundwater reserves, and advance agricultural development through modern digital mapping technologies.

Underlining that the initiative represents a step toward the digitization of environmental data and the creation of verified resources for researchers and policymakers, the facility will reduce the waste of natural resources through updated scientific and technical methods.