Erbil supports Kurds in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News– Erbil

The capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Erbil, launched a large-scale campaign to collect donations in support of Kurds in northeastern Syria, as displacement and humanitarian needs continue to rise due to clashes between the Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw said during a press conference that the campaign includes “financial donations, relief supplies, and in-kind assistance,” adding that it is being implemented in cooperation and coordination with the Barzani Charity Foundation and other relevant government institutions.

No end date has been set for the initiative, and the donation centers will remain open to receive contributions from residents, companies, and charitable groups willing to participate.

Since the Syrian developments, authorities and civil institutions across the Kurdistan Region have stepped up humanitarian and public support efforts for Kurds. Hundreds of residents in Erbil, Kirkuk, and Al-Sulaymaniyah have also staged marches condemning the clashes and demanding international protection for Kurdish areas. The Barzani Charity Foundation dispatched on Wednesday a convoy that included 67 large trucks loaded with food, medicines, medical equipment, and winter supplies through the Faysh Khabur border crossing near Zakho of Duhok Province.