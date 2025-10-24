Al-Sadr launches donation campaign for Gaza in Iraq’s Babil

Shafaq News – Babil

On Friday, a province-wide donation drive for Gaza began in Babil under the direction of Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada al-Sadr, a local representative told Shafaq News.

Laith Sarhan, head of the Solid Structure Committee, said 20 collection centers have been set up across the province to receive donations.

Haider al-Ansari, one of the clerics overseeing the effort, said every Friday Muslim prayer venue includes multiple collection points to ensure smooth and transparent operations.

Since the war began in October 2023, al-Sadr has organized several aid efforts and called for peaceful solidarity with Palestinians. He also pledged to send food and water convoys through Syria or Egypt to assist civilians as the humanitarian crisis exacerbates.

Aid agencies report that Gaza is facing a deepening humanitarian catastrophe: around 1.9 million people — nearly nine out of ten residents — have been displaced, while the UN Food Security classification says over half a million are now in “catastrophic” conditions of food shortage and famine.

In Iraq, al-Sadr’s movement is boycotting the November 11 parliamentary elections. His bloc won the most seats at 73 in 2021, but withdrew after failing to form a government, then launched PSM in 2024 as part of his political reorganization.

