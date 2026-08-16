Erbil security forces arrest suspect in Green Belt shooting

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil security forces (Asayish) arrested a suspect on Sunday after three workers were wounded in a shooting at the city's Green Belt project in the Baharka district, the Asayish Directorate said.

Acting on an investigating judge's order, Asayish forces arrested the suspected gunman, identified only by the initials M.T.T. An investigation is underway.

The Green Belt is an eight-phase environmental project designed to create a forested buffer around Erbil to curb desertification, improve air quality and mitigate the effects of rising temperatures and dust storms. The project is expected to include around seven million trees, including olive and pistachio varieties.

Read more: Erbil targets regional pistachio production under Green Belt project