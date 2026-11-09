Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil has sufficient household gas reserves to meet residents' needs following the drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Monday, warning the strike would disrupt electricity production.

On Sunday, unidentified drones struck a "sensitive area" at the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal district of Al-Sulaymaniyah province, triggering power outages in several parts of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). No casualties were reported, but the attack forced a complete halt to gas production and exports from the field.

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Electricity had earlier said the disruption in gas supplies would reduce electricity generation by 2,500 to 2,800 megawatts, as several major power plants depend on gas from the field.

Read more: Source: Khor Mor drone attack launched from Saladin